Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is currently entertaining the masses in the theatres. The movie had its big release on February 9, 2024. There was great buzz around the film thanks to Shahid and Kriti's chemistry and the twisted storyline. It proved to be a family entertainer. After a long time, a light-hearted romantic comedy drama made its way to the theatres. The first weekend proved to be good for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in terms of box office numbers. How did it perform on first Monday? Also Read - Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Rajesh Kumar aka Rosesh shares how farming helped him be a better actor; reveals truth about going bankrupt

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office report

As per the latest reports coming in, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has made decent numbers even on the first Monday. As per the early estimates coming in, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's sci-fi romantic drama made around Rs 3.75 crore at the box office on day four. Given that it is a working day, plus a Monday, a drop in the numbers is expected. On its first Sunday, the movie made around Rs 11.59 crore, highest in three days. On the second day, that was a Saturday, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya collected around Rs 10.5 crore. First day numbers were Rs 7.02 crore. Going by the numbers, the movie has so far made Rs 32.86 crore. The movie managed to cross the Rs 50 crore in day 3 with its worldwide gross collection. We await the official numbers for day 4. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2024: Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay, Article 370 and more Bollywood releases to watch out for

Shahid Kapoor's movie beats Kabir Singh

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has performed quite well overseas too. It has turned out to be the biggest opening weekend for Shahid Kapoor. It made approximately USD 2.4 million overseas in three day and that's huge. He has managed to surpass the numbers of one of the biggest releases of his - Kabir Singh.

The storyline of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is that a young man falls in love with a beautiful girl. However, later he gets to know that she is a robot. BollywoodLife gave it four stars and called it a Perfect Breezy Entertainer.