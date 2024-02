Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are winning hearts with their crackling chemistry in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The movie is a rom-com, a love story between a robot and a human being. Kriti Sanon plays a robot called SIFRA and Shahid Kapoor plays a Delhi guy who falls in love with Kriti's character despite knowing that she is not a human being. The rom-com had a slow Monday and collected Rs 3.75 crore. But it has shown growth on day 5, that is Tuesday. Check out Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 5 below...

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 5

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer new movie has seen a spike on Tuesday. The movie collected Rs 4.05 crore nett on Tuesday. Yes, you read that right. Despite it being a working day, the movie has seen significant growth in business as compared to Monday. And given the fact that it's Valentine's Day today, the lovebirds or couples are likely to prefer watching Shahid and Kriti's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in theatres and spend their time together.

So far Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection stands at around Rs 36.71 crore nett. Let's check out the day-wise box office collection of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Day 1: Rs 7.02 crore.

Day 2: Rs 10. 50 crore.

Day 3: Rs 11.59 crore.

Day 4: Rs 3.75 crore.

Day 5: Rs 4.05 crore.

5 day box office collections of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya now is around Rs 36.71 crore. The movie is doing well at the box office outside India. It has so far collected Rs 22 crore as per a report on Sacnilk.com. The worldwide collection Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is reportedly around Rs 59 crore.

Of late, Shahid Kapoor has been winning hearts with his reels on Instagram. Fans have been praising Shahid for his comedy timing. They have asked him to keep making such reels.