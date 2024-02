Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is one of the most loved movies of current times. The film is ruling hearts at the box office. After a long time, a rom-com has been released and Shahid Kapoor has returned in a different light after Kabir Singh, Farzi and his other releases. Kriti Sanon, too, has showcased a different side by taking up the challenging role of Sifra. Talking about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection, the movie has so far collected Rs 47.2 crores. It is also minting money worldwide.

Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film headed for a solid second weekend

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 8

Shahid Kapoor plays a Delhi guy who meets Kriti Sanon, a robot. Shahid's character still falls in love with Sifra despite knowing the fact that she is a robot. The rom-com is winning hearts for the comic timing, relatable characters and more. And now, the box office collection of day 8 of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is out. The movie has collected over Rs 89.61 crore at the worldwide box office. On Day 8, the movie collected about Rs 3.21 crore in India net. The positive word of mouth is working well for Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. And not just in India, but the team of TBMAUJ is winning audience hearts all over the world.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to cross Rs 50 crore nett in India. And talking about the worldwide gross collections, the movie is all set to cross 100 crore over the weekend soon. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer new movie is headed for an excellent lifetime business. And if you are looking to spend time with someone you love and you haven't watched Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, you must watch the movie for some entertainment this weekend.

Talking about the movie, it also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi and Rajesh Kumar to name a few. The film is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios.