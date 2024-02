Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is enjoying its release in theatres. It's been 9 days since the release of this Sci-fi romance movie and it has surpassed a substantial number making it one of the most loved films of the year. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection till day 8, stands at Rs 89.61 crore worldwide. And the movie continues to add to the collections. Let's check out the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection below...

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 9

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer new movie has seen a huge growth in the business on its second Saturday. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has seen a spike of about 70 percent than Friday (2nd). Yes, you read that right. The romcom movie between a human and a robot has been minting money at the box office. On day 9, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has collected Rs 5.45 crore nett in India. It's a huge jump and clearly proves that fans enjoy the rom-com genre a lot. Given the fantastic growth on Saturday, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is expected to grow more on Sunday. The positive word of mouth regarding the movie has managed to take in over Rs 90 crore worldwide. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film sees a massive jump; earns 20.02 crore

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya also stars Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi and Rajesh Kumar to name a few. The film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar, and Jyoti Deshpande have produced the new movie under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer has huge potential to be first clean hit of 2024 [Exclusive]

Shahid Kapoor reacts to romancing a robot character in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Shahid Kapoor talked about exploring AI in movies. He talked about how Avatar is all VFX and CGI generated but gives out simulation which is as good as the real world. About romancing a robot (character) and a human-robot relationship in the movie, Shahid says that they are putting out a thought about whether such a relationship in close proximity can really exist in a fun and entertaining manner.