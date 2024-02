Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 15: The Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer continues to win audiences' hearts worldwide. Whether it's Shahid and Kriti's magical on-screen chemistry or the film's ability to make people laugh while touching their hearts, it's truly commendable. Trade experts and moviegoers alike have given thumbs up to the film, which is also performing exceptionally well at the box office. Despite the challenging times the film industry is facing, it's not easy for a film to sustain its performance at the box office. However, the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer has broken all barriers as it continues to register huge box office numbers even on its 3rd Friday of release. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Kriti Sanon reveals what made it easy for her to play SIFRA

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 15

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 15

On its 15th day, the film made a whopping amount of 2.7 crore net in India alone. The film has largely benefited from word-of-mouth publicity. The fact that no major film releases are scheduled for the next two weeks further acts as a boon for the film. The film is inching towards 70 crores at the Indian box office and is expected to cross the impressive mark of 120 crores globally.

With no major releases in the coming week, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is poised to break many box office records. A major highlight of the film is that after a long time, Bollywood has delivered a film that can be enjoyed equally by elders as well as teenagers or Gen Z. Cinema lovers are also extremely pleased that Shahid Kapoor is back in his element. The actor, who is primarily known for the romantic comedy genre, has certainly proven with this film why no actor in Bollywood can match his charm when it comes to bringing smiles on people's faces with lighthearted love stories.

Another captivating aspect of the film is its hit songs, especially the title track and Akhiyaan Gulaab, which have found a place on every music lover's playlist. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sahh, the film has been produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios