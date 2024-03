Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 21: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer film has successfully won audience hearts with its interesting storyline and impeccable acting skills. The movie, which has clearly emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2024, has proven that family entertainers are one of the best genres in Bollywood. Along with being a family entertainer, the film is also a lighthearted love story that has been applauded by many. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a successful run at the box office, and it seems that there is no stopping this film. After completing its three-week run at the box office, the film has entered its fourth week with a bang. Also Read - With the huge success of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya National Award winner Kriti Sanon is on a high; deets inside

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 21

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a good hold at the box office in the third week, as the film collected around 10.7 crore. The overall domestic collection of the Box office of the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer now stands at 76.70 crores. In the first week, the film collected around 44.35 crores, in its second week, the film garnered around 21.65 crores, and as mentioned earlier, the third week's collection is around 10.7 crores. Trade experts are confident enough that the film will easily register more cash in the coming weeks.

What has worked in favour of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is that after a long time, Bollywood has delivered a film that has almost every element. Be it comedy, love story, or something that the entire family can enjoy. To add on to this, the film has also benefited well with the good word of mouth. People who have already watched the film in theaters are, in fact, going again to watch the film along with their people, to have a good time.

Check out this video of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon below:

Apart from the film, the songs have been quite popular among the audience, especially the title track and Akhiyaan Gulaab. Shahid, after a long time, is back with his old genre of romance and comedy. Talking about the film, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of robotic engineer Aryan Agnihotri and Kriti Sanon essays the character of AI-generated Female Robot Automation, SIFRA. The film is based on what happens when a human and a robot fall in love.