Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon made it to the theatres on February 9, 2024. It served as the first full-on romantic drama of the year. The story is about a man who falls deeply in love with a gorgeous woman and wants to marry her. But then he gets to know that the woman is a robot. From story plot to songs, fans are already loving every bit of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Thus, it has shown a good progress on the box office numbers of the film. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has ended the first weekend on a good note.

While Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya took a moderate start at the box office, on day 2, the movie showcased an excellent growth. The pace continued over the third day as well. On first Sunday, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya managed to mint around Rs 11.59 crore. As per the official numbers, the film made around Rs 10.50 crore approximately on day 2 in India. The total collection in India now stands at Rs 29.11 crore. Worldwide, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya managed to make a gross collection of Rs 20 crore on day 2. By the end of first weekend, the Worldwide Weekend Gross Collection has touched Rs 55.10 crore.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisha Uljha Jiya sees good growth at the box office

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya showcased an excellent growth in terms of box office numbers. The positive word of mouth helped the film to get the push at the box office and it registered a strong weekend. Now it remains to be seen how well does Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya perform at the box office on first Monday. It is the litmus test but given the trend, fans can expect the film to do a good business.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is helmed by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's chemistry is the highlight of the film. Fans are swooning over their pairing and also because they are among the best dancers in the industry. Dimple Kapadia also plays a pivotal role in the film.