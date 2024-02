Maddock Films, which has given us laugh riots like Stree, Luka Chuppi has scored another hit with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The rom-com which is a love story between a robot and a robotics engineer has been the perfect family movie. From moments that make you laugh to great music and terrific performances of the leads, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is bringing audiences with good word of mouth. It is now amongst top three films of Shahid Kapoor. After flops like Shehzada and Adipurush, Kriti Sanon is back with this movie. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film picks up, Valentine's Day to give perfect boost

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya at the box office

The movie has made over Rs 80 crores at the worldwide box office. It is one of the top four best performing films in the North American market. Shahid Kapoor has got a hit after the 2019 movie Kabir Singh. Everyone is praising the performance of Kriti Sanon as SIFRA, the robot. There is an unanimous verdict that this is one of her best works after Mimi. Kriti Sanon was simply spectacular in the climax of the movie. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 2 early estimates: Rave reviews and terrific word-of-mouth to boost the sci-fi rom-com

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been one of the surprises. The film is expected to make more than Rs six crores on its second Saturday. It did great business on Valentine's Day. After quite some time, a rom-com from Bollywood has done great business. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer has huge potential to be first clean hit of 2024 [Exclusive]