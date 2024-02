Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the next big Bollywood release coming our way. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's new movie is going to release on February 9, 2024. The advance ticket bookings of the film have begun. Advance ticket booking started three days before the release of the film and going by the social media buzz, it can be predicted that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will take a good start at the box office. The makers have left no stone unturned to make Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya an entertaining film. It is the first Bollywood film of 2024 that is a perfect family entertainer with all the elements to make it a hit. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Here’s why the film holds a special place in Kriti Sanon’s career

As per the latest reports, the advance ticket bookings have started on a good note and it can be anticipated that Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya will register double digit numbers on day one at the box office. It has just been a day since the advance booking has began and already it is being predicted that the film will take around an opening of Rs 6 to 7 crore. There are still more days left for people to book tickets and of course, there will be spot bookings given that the movie is releasing on a Friday. It is possible that the numbers will witness a bump. It has been a while that a full-on family entertainer, romantic drama has released in the theatres. Plus, the film is hitting the theatres right ahead of the Valentine's Day. Thus, it has all the chances to pull crowd to the theatres.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisha Uljha Jiya is helmed by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah and produced by Dinesh Vijan and others. It has to be noted that all the previous Dinesh Vijan films have been box office successes. Be it Stree, Bhediya or Luka Chuppi, the movies that proved to be a perfect Bollywood-masala films have tasted box office success. Even if the films have started on a slow note on day one, thanks to the positive word of mouth, the filmmaker's movies have only witnessed an upward trend on the box office graph. In fact, his latest one Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also turned out to be a box office success. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Jiya does not have any competition at the box office from any major Bollywood release and it has all the potential to be a box office hit.