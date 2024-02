Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been released 6 days ago and it has been winning hearts and now. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have not only impressed their fans in India but across the globe and so are the film has made 80.01 crore at the box office worldwide and is inching toward the dream run of making 100 crore at the box office. On the 6th day, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s film has minted around 7 crore in India and due to good word of mouth the film is flourishing and how. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon film picks up, Valentine's Day to give perfect boost

The audiences are loving this family entertainer. After a long time, a family drama has been released in the theatre where every member can watch the content together without any embarrassment. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the first sci film made in India and the crackling chemistry between Shahid and Kriti is a cherry on the cake.

All your love has taken the film higher than day 1 on day 6! An impossible amount of love for an impossible love story! Thank you one and all. ✨❤️ Book your tickets right away ?️ ? - https://t.co/rIkjcc4HzX#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is here to entertain families, now in… pic.twitter.com/WPb20JZV1R — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) February 15, 2024

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is winning hearts, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer earns Rs 80.01 crore in just 6 days. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya creates history due to Valentine's Day and makes a remarkable growth.

