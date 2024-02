Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been one of the surprises of 2024. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have wowed audiences in the sci-fi rom-com, which has made above Rs 100 crores at the global box office. Fans are also liking the music, performances and ensemble cast of the movie. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has made Rs 117 crores plus worldwide. Now, the price of the ticket has been slashed to Rs 99 for the occasion of Cinema Lovers Day. This should give a further boost to the movie, which has recovered its budget at the ticket windows. Also Read - Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection Day 10: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon starrer enters the 100 crore club

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya brings appreciation for Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon

The film has brought a lot of respite for Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon who needed a hit. The actress has got immense love for playing Sifra in the film. They feel the performance is as good as the one in Mimi that got her the National Award. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been the highest grosser for Shahid Kapoor in the foreign markets after Kabir Singh. It has made more than 60 crores in India so far.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is produced by Maddock Films. The production house has a reputation of making quirky movies like Stree, Bhediya and others. The movie is also going to have a sequel soon. People also got a surprise when they saw Janhvi Kapoor in the cameo.