Thalaivii has completed its first weekend on a very lackluster note. The film, starring Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami, Raj Arjun and starrer showed some growth over Saturday and Sunday, but it was so negligible that it hardly made any difference to the overall box office collection. What's more, the collections remained dull across its Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions, displaying how the Jayalalithaa biopic has failed to make an impact in theatres across the board. Thalaivii didn't manage to cross the 1-crore mark in any of its versions on a single day till now, underlining how precious few have turned up among the audience to watch it.

The starrer brought in Rs. 1.78 crore nett across all its languages on Sunday, following Rs. 1.44 crore nett on Friday and Rs. 1.64 crore nett on Sunday, taking its first weekend, all-India box office collection to a paltry Rs. 4.86 crore nett. A further gross of Rs. 2.50 crore was added from the overseas numbers, bringing the biopic's worldwide opening weekend gross to just Rs. 7.76 crore.

Below is the breakup of Thalaivii's first weekend box office collection:

Hindi: Rs. 99 lakh nett

Tamil: Rs. 55 lakh nett

Telugu: Rs. 24 lakh nett

India Total (day 3): Rs. 1.78 crore nett

Total (3 days): Rs. 4.86 crore nett

Overseas (3 days): Rs. 2.50 crore gross

Worldwide (2 days): Rs. 7.76 crore gross

Thalaivii's box office collection is abysmal by any standard, even considering the fact that theatres in Mahrashtra are still shut and several multiplexes in other parts of the country have refused to show the Hindi version on account of the movie releasing two weeks later on Netflix and Amazon Prime. When you factor in that Gopichand and 's Seetimaarr, playing mostly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has massively outperformed Thalaivii's all-India collections, the picture become far more clear.