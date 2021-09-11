Thalaivii's has released and as always Kangana Ranaut is being praised sky high for her performance as , with Arvind Swami as MGR, Raj Arjun as his close aide and confidant, and as M. Karunanidhi also drawing copious praise. In fact, some are going so far as to say that the star actress may be a hot contender for her fifth National Award, which would make her just the first actor in the history of Indian cinema to have bagged the prestigious award five times. However, when it comes to the box office, Thalaivii is painting a sorry picture with dismal collection on day one. Also Read - BREAKING! Kangana Ranaut to win her 5th National Award for Thalaivii, predict two of the closest people in her life

Jayalalithaa biopic has registered extremely low numbers at the box office in all its versions, with Hindi being slightly better than the collections in Tamil and Telugu, but that's not to say the figures are anything of note. Of course, the continued theatrical shutdown in Maharashtra and the fact that many multiplexes have refused to play the Hindi version, owing to the makers deciding to release it on both Netflix and Amazon Prime merely two weeks after its theatrical release, have contribute to the massive under-performance, but it also needs to be factored in that Gopichand and Tamannaah Bhatia's Seetimaarr, playing mostly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has massively outperformed Thalaivii's all-India collections. Also Read - Before Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii – here are 7 female biopics to watch right now on Netflix, Amazon Prime and ZEE5