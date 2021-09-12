Thalaivii box office day 2: Kangana Ranaut starrer remains in doldrums across India; Hindi collections continue to be slightly better than South

First Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, and now Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii; both films enjoying good reviews from critics and positive word-of-mouth from whoever few when to see it, yet both films performing dismally at the box office, while a Telugu movie, Seetimaarr, massively outperforms them both, after having released mostly two states