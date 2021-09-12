Thalaivii showed some growth at the box office on day two, but it hardly amounted to anything of note to make an difference to the biopic's overcall collections nor does it show any signs of the film's fortunes turning for the better. The Kangana Ranaut starrer brought in Rs. 1.64 crore nett across all its versions, which is barely better than the Rs. 1.44 crore nett it collected on its opening day, and truth be told, this hardly constitutes as a jump. The Hindi version continues to outperform its Tamil and Telugu counterparts, but that's not to say its raking in the moolah by any stretch of the imagination. Also Read - Prabhas praises his good friend Gopichand's performance in Seetimaarr; shares a heartfelt note

Below is the breakup of Thalaivii's box office collection:

Hindi: Rs. 97 lakh nett

Tamil: Rs. 45 lakh nett

Telugu: Rs. 22 lakh nett

India Total (day 2): Rs. 1.64 crore nett

Total (2 days): Rs.3.08 crore nett

Overseas (2 days): Rs. 1.75 crore gross

Worldwide (2 days): Rs. 4.83 crore gross

The continued theatrical shutdown in Maharashtra and the fact that many multiplexes have refused to play the Hindi version, owing to the makers deciding to release it on both Netflix and Amazon Prime merely two weeks after its theatrical release, have contributed to the massive under-performance, but it also needs to be factored in that Gopichand and 's Seetimaarr, playing mostly in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has massively outperformed Thalaivii's all-India collections.

First Bell Bottom, and now Thalaivii – both films enjoying good reviews from critics and positive word-of-mouth from whoever few when to see it, yet both films performing dismally at the box office, while a Telugu movie performs way better in mostly two states. Dark times indeed for Bollywood as a whole and we wonder when the fortunes will turn and which film will finally do it.