The advance booking wasn't good at all, so it's understandable why both the trade and film industry were waiting with quite some degree of trepidation as Thank God opened at the box office on the big Diwali holiday. And while the Thank God box office collection has fallen considerably short of the Ram Setu box office collection, at least as far at the opening of both movies go, the Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer has still managed to do just enough to stay in the race and carry some hope going forward , especially with a long Diwali weekend on the cards.

As per early entertainment news estimates in the trade and our tracking of the box office, it looks like Thank God is et to open at ₹8.10 crore nett, but could end up even a little higher once the finial number come in. The Indra Kumar directorial saw all-India occupancy in the range of 20-25% for morning shows and picked up thereafter, which, as mentioned before, was not expected given the state of advance booking. The Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer, then maintained a steady run throughout the day, with no territory breaking free like Ram Setu did in UP, MP, Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan, but the business being pretty much evenly distributed all over.

As compared to the Thank God box office collection day 1, the Ram Setu box office collection day 1 brought in to the tune of ₹15-16 crore nett, slotting it as the second best opener of Bollywood for 2022, way below , which had collected ₹36 crore nett, but just ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which had collected ₹14.11 crore nett.