Diwali is always a special time of the year for film industries across India to cash in, with the festive spirit at the highest than during any other celebratory time in the country, especially with people willing to splurge more than usual on movie tickets, even non-regular moviegoers. Hence, it’s pretty commonplace for multiple films in the same language to clash at the box office as there’s space for all good movie to thrive during Diwali. So, if you’re already making your theatrical plans for Diwali, but are having difficulty keeping up with all that’s going to release and when, then we’ve got your back.

Thank God stars Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. It releases 25th October. Ashay Kumar’s mythological adventure Ram Setu too releases 25th Oct. It clashes with Thank God.