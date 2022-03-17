The Kashmir Files has been creating box office history left, right and centre at the box office. Never before has a film come along in Bollywood that has brought in more money during the weekdays than it did over its first weekend, sending all trade analysis and predictions for a rollicking toss. Where The Kashmir Files' lifetime collection will end up is now anybody's guess, but what this trajectory has done is completely shaken up what the trade and industry thought about how the audience will respond to certain kinds of films, especially small ones arriving with little to no marketing. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Abhishek Kapoor lauds Vivek Agnihotri as 'A Lion of a filmmaker'; netizens say, 'Didn't expect this from you'

Check out all the records that The Kashmir Files have broken till date at the box office:

Biggest day-wise jump - more than 325% from Saturday to Sunday

First Monday collection (₹15.10 crore nett) higher than any number collected over the first weekend

First Tuesday collection (₹18 crore nett) higher than any number collected over the first weekend

First Wednesday collection (₹19.05 crore nett) higher than any number collected over the first weekend

First time ever in Bollywood that a movie has collected more for each day since its release over the first 6 days

Highest post-pandemic growth ration for any Hindi movie

Highest day 4 for a Bollywood movie post the COVID-19 pandemic

Highest day 5 for a Bollywood movie post the COVID-19 pandemic

Highest day 6 for a Bollywood movie post the COVID-19 pandemic

Highest ever first week for a non-mainstream Bollywood film

Where do you think the , , Darshan Kumaar and starrer will end up by the end of its run, whenever in the distant that may be and how many more records will the directorial accumulate by then? Only time will tell, but there's no doubt that The Kashmir Files is already a mega-game-changer and myth-buster at the box office for Bollywood, especially post COVID-19.