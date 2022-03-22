, , Darshan Kumaar, , and others made for the cast of 's critically acclaimed film The Kashmir Files. The film that was released on March 11, 2022, received appreciation from all corners. It is about the sufferings of Kashmiri Pandits that they endured during the insurgency. Anupam Kher has delivered his best performance and The Kashmir Files is leaving everyone shaken to the core. Well, it has done phenomenally well at the box office too. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Ajay Devgn reacts on Vivek Agnihotri's film

The first week was exceptionally well for The Kashmir Files and even the second week seems to have started on a good note. Early estimates show that The Kashmir Files made approximately Rs 14 crore at the box office taking the grand total of the film to approximately Rs 184 crore The numbers are much lesser than what it made of Sunday. Well, the film has witnessed an almost 50 percent dip in numbers. Is it because of the competition served by and 's film Bachchhan Paandey? Doesn't seem like it! This time, Khiladi Kumar's charm has failed to do magic at the box office. On its first Monday, Bachcchan Paandey minted approximately Rs 3-4 crore, as per early estimates reported by Box Office India.

The next big release is RRR. Jr NTR, , , and starrer RRR directed by SS Rajamouli is set to release on March 25, 2022. The Kashmir Files and Bachchhan Paandey still have a few days to make money at the box office. Vivek Agnihotri's film is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark soon but we wonder what is the fate of Bachchhan Paandey.