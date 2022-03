The Kashmir Files box office collection Day 13: Anupam Kher pens down an emotional note as the film earns Rs 200 crore

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ is creating new benchmarks and setting new records every day. The exodus drama has become the highest-grossing Hindi film during a pandemic to cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office and worldwide Rs 28.85 crores in 13 days making the total to Rs 228.85 crores. The team of ‘The Kashmir Files’ is super excited about the critical acclaim and the humongous response the movie has been receiving across the country. who plays the lead role in the film penned down an emotional note as the film enters the 200 clubs He took to his Instagram and narrated his story with powerful words that will leave your eyes moist. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Preity Zinta watches a movie in a theatre after 3 years; praises Vivek Agnihotri's directorial

Sharing pictures from The Kashmir Files, he wrote, " Once upon a time, there was a #KashmiriPandit boy called #Bittu. His father was a clerk whose name was #PushkarNath. Bittu worked very hard and became an actor called #AnupamKher. He continued to work hard and in 38 years did #522 films. Then came along a film called #TheKashmirFiles about the genocide of #KashmiriPandits. He was given the lead role in it. He gave this film literally his blood and soul and decided to name the character #PushkarNath as a tribute to his father and lakhs of other #Kashmiris who were the victims of horrible & senseless violence of terrorists. The pain, truth and tragedy of victims connected with the world. People made it their own tragedy all over the world. Bittu's film is a roaring success today. From a clerk's son to the member of the #200Crore club at 67 is what dreams are made of. This is called the ultimate #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Jai Ho! Thank you #Vivek #Pallavi #Abhishek and everybody for making it possible!". Anupam Kher waited for 38 years to get this success and he rightly deserves every bit of it.