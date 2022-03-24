's The Kashmir Files is unstoppable at the box office. The film took a slow start, but because of the good reviews, and amazing word of mouth, the movie showed a huge jump and in just 13 days it has entered the 200 crore club. While we usually see that in the second week, a movie shows a dip in the collection, with The Kashmir Files it’s happening opposite as the film is performing better in its second weekend. The movie also affected the collection of new releases like Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam (Hindi) and starrer Bachchhan Paandey. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sonam Kapoor steps out with Anand Ahuja post pregnancy announcement, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys pool time with Aaradhya Bachchan and more

On its day 13, The Kashmir Files collected Rs. 10.03 crore at the box office, taking the total to Rs. 200.13 crore. Amid the pandemic, not many films have successfully made a mark at the box office. But, Akshay Kumar starrer had taken the box office by storm when it had released last year on Diwali. The lifetime collection of the film was Rs. 196 crore, and The Kashmir Files has beaten that in just 13 days. Also Read - The Kashmir Files, Kahaani, No One Killed Jessica — 11 low-budget films that made huge profits at the box office

The Kashmir Files is expected to rule at the box office even in its third week. On 25th March 2022, SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring , Jr NTR, , and is slated to release. While it’s a Telugu film, the movie is dubbed in various languages including Hindi. It was expected that the Hindi version of RRR will break records at the box office just like Baahubali 2. However, looking at how The Kashmir Files has been performing at the box office, now everyone is predicting that RRR might not get a bumper opening in the Hindi sector. Also Read - The Kashmir Files maker Vivek Agnihotri hits back at IAS officer who asked him to donate film's earnings for welfare of Kashmiri Pandits

A couple of days ago, BollywoodLife spoke to Trade Expert, Ramesh Bala, and when we asked him if RRR (Hindi) will take a bumper opening at the box office, he told us, “No, I think it’s doubtful (bumper opening for RRR Hindi). Right now, the estimates have been reduced for day one. The Kashmir Files is a juggernaut and no one had predicted that. So, I think RRR will have a soft landing; I don’t know what the lifetime collections would be, but the opening will be on the softer side.”