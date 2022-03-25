, Darshan Kumaar, , , Punit Issar and other stars are currently basking in all the success of The Kashmir Files. The film directed by has become a super hit. It has become 2022's first film to hit the double century at the box office. It had a great box office run and made it to the Rs 200 crore club on its 13th day. Now the film has slowed down at the box office. On day 14, The Kashmir Files managed to make 7.50 crore approximately. Also Read - RRR Movie Review: Kamaal R Khan slams SS Rajamouli film; says, 'Should be jailed for minimum six months'

The film is now witnessing a decline in its numbers and it will further witness a dip as SS Rajamoul's magnum-opus RRR is hitting the theatres today. Starring Jr NTR, , and , RRR is one of the biggest and most anticipated films of this year. It was supposed to release in January, however, due to the pandemic, it got postponed. The early estimates of advance bookings for this film suggest that the film is going to have a bumper opening. Reviews state that Jr NTR and Ram Charan's performance in the film is phenomenal. On Twitter, fans are simply praising RRR.

Before the tsunami of RRR hits, The Kashmir Files comfortably made Rs 200 crore and more. , and starrer Bachchhan Paandey failed to give a tough competition to The Kashmir Files on the box office. The film narrates the sufferings of The Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir insurgency. It has managed to spark a debate over social media.