The Kashmir Files box office collection day 16: Anupam Kher starrer witnesses another jump on 3rd Saturday after a slight dip on 3rd Friday

The Kashmir Files, which was thought to be at the end of its run due to the RRR tsunami, has risen again like a phoenix, making it clear to one and all that it isn't going to roll over before the onslaught of the S.S. Rajamouli directorial