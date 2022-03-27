The Kashmir Files has been creating box office history left, right and centre at the box office. Never before has a film come along in Bollywood that has brought in more money during the weekdays than it did over its first weekend, sending all trade analysis and predictions for a rollicking toss. Where The Kashmir Files' lifetime collection will end up is now anybody's guess, but what this trajectory has done is completely shaken up what the trade and industry thought about how the audience will respond to certain kinds of films, especially small ones arriving with little to no marketing. Also Read - IPL 2022: Aryan Khan subs for father Shah Rukh Khan in KKR vs CSK match; fans shower love and support – view reactions

Going from strength to strength, the , , Darshan Kumaar and starrer, directed by , saw another jump on Saturday, day 16, after witnessing a dip on its third Friday. The movie, which was thought to be at the end of its run due to the RRR tsunami, has risen again like a phoenix, making it clear to one and all that it isn't going to roll over before the onslaught of the S.S. Rajamouli directorial.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of The Kashmir Files below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.55 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹8.50 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹15.10 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹15.05 crore nett

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹18 crore nett

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹19.05 crore nett

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹18.05 crore nett

Day 8 (Second Friday): ₹19.15 crore nett

Day 9 (Second Saturday): ₹24.80 crore nett

Day 10 (Second Sunday): ₹26.20 crore nett

Day 11 (Second Monday): ₹12.40 crore nett

Day 12 (Second Tuesday): ₹10.25 crore nett

Day 13 (Second Wednesday): ₹10.03 crore nett

Day 14 (Second Thursday): ₹7.20 crore nett

Day 15 (Second Friday): ₹4.50 crore nett

Day 16 (Second Saturday): ₹7.25 crore nett

Total (16 days): ₹219.08 crore nett

So, where do you think The Kashmir Files will end up by the end of its run at the box office? Well, based on what we've been informed from our sources in the trade and though our own experience and knowledge of the box office, we've decided to do some calculations and permutations and extrapolations to come up with a prediction for the lifetime collection of The Kashmir Files, arriving at a rough figure of around ₹250-₹270 crore nett,provided it continues along the same trajectory.