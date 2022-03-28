’s The Kashmir Files starring , , , and has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. The movie took a slow start but because of the good reviews, and positive word of mouth, the film has been showing fantastic growth at the box office. Most of the films show dip after week one, but The Kashmir Files did better in its second week. Though on its third weekend there was a dip, however still it has collected a whopping amount. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Arvind Kejriwal opens up on his 'insensitive video' on Kashmiri Pandits that went viral

On its third weekend, on Friday, the movie collected Rs. 4.50 crore, on Saturday it showed growth and collected Rs. 7.60 crore, and on Sunday, the collection was Rs. 8.75 crore. In three days, the movie collected Rs. 20.85 crore, taking the 17 days total to Rs. 228.18 crore. By the end of its third week or in its fourth weekend, the film will easily reach Rs. 250 crore. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher reveals Salman Khan's reaction to the hard-hitting film

A few days ago, when The Kashmir Files entered the 200 crore club, Kher had posted on Instagram, "From # to #TheKashmirFiles; Once upon a time there was a #KashmiriPandit boy called #Bittu. His father was a clerk whose name was #PushkarNath. Bittu worked very hard and became an actor called #AnupamKher. He continued to work hard and in 38 years did #522 films. Then came along a film called #TheKashmirFiles about the genocide of #KashmiriPandits. He was given the lead role in it. He gave this film literally his blood and soul and decided to name the character #PushkarNath as a tribute to his father and lakhs of other #Kashmiris who were the victims of horrible & senseless violence of terrorists. The pain, truth and tragedy of victims connected with the world. People made it their own tragedy all over the world. Bittu's film is a roaring success today. From a clerk's son to the member of the #200Crore club at 67 is what dreams are made of. This is called the ultimate #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Jai Ho! Thank you #Vivek #Pallavi #Abhishek and everybody for making it possible! #Humbled #Touched #TheKashmirFiles #KashmiriHindus #AllDreamsComeTrue."