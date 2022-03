The Kashmir Files is holding on well at the box office and how. Vivek Agnihotri's film about the genocide and exodus of Kashmiri Hindu Pandits has captured the minds of audiences all over India. The Kashmir Files has done a business of Rs 3. 10 crores at the box office in its third Monday. The movie has sparked off immense debate in the media. The box office collection of the film now stands at Rs 231. 28 crores. It is one of the best performing films in the post pandemic stage. The Kashmir Files is the biggest success for filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook tests positive for COVID-19 days after landing in Las Vegas; ARMY traumatized as the Grammys date draws near - read tweets

#TheKashmirFiles maintains a STRONG GRIP on [third] Mon... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr. Total: ₹ 231.28 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/fpc6OM0tPG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2022

The Kashmir Files was in the news after Arvind Kejriwal's alleged 'insensitive comment' in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha. He said that it was shameful that some members of the ruling party went around promoting the film. He said that the movie benefitted only the producers and there is nothing in it for the Kashmiri Hindu Pandit fraternity. He also said that he has taken steps to provide jobs to members of the community who live in Delhi. Also Read - Anupamaa X Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Anu and Anuj's fans hail AbhiRa for standing up for MaAn – read tweets

The Kashmir Files is being liked for the great performances of the lead cast. Anupam Kher has delivered a superlative performance as have Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi. Vivek Agnihotri's direction and story-telling has also immense praise. It is one of the biggest successes like Uri - The Surgical Strike and other small films. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's action entertainer to be the 'biggest event film of India' after RRR?