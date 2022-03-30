The Kashmir Files box office collection day 19: Vivek Agnihotri film inches towards Rs 250 crore mark

It very rarely happens that a film in its third week also gets good numbers. Especially, post the pandemic, things have changed a lot as only after one week run at the box office, the movies start showing a major dip in the collection. But, with The Kashmir Files, that’s not the case. The movie did well in its first week, and in the second week it did fantastic business at the box office, and now, it’s holding well in its third week as well. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor CONFIRMS he and Alia Bhatt are getting married soon

On day 19, The Kashmir Files collected Rs. 2.75 crore taking the total to Rs. 234.03 crore which is excellent. It has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, and also the highest grossing Hindi film amid the pandemic. The movie by the end of the third week will collect around Rs. 240 crore and it looks like by the end of its fourth week the movie will reach the 250 crore mark.

A few days ago, when the film entered the 200 crore club, Anupam Kher, who plays the lead role in the film, had posted a heartfelt note on Instagram. The actor had written, "From # to #TheKashmirFiles; Once upon a time there was a #KashmiriPandit boy called #Bittu. His father was a clerk whose name was #PushkarNath. Bittu worked very hard and became an actor called #AnupamKher. He continued to work hard and in 38 years did #522 films. Then came along a film called #TheKashmirFiles about the genocide of #KashmiriPandits. He was given the lead role in it. He gave this film literally his blood and soul and decided to name the character #PushkarNath as a tribute to his father and lakhs of other #Kashmiris who were the victims of horrible & senseless violence of terrorists. The pain, truth and tragedy of victims connected with the world. People made it their own tragedy all over the world. Bittu's film is a roaring success today. From a clerk's son to the member of the #200Crore club at 67 is what dreams are made of. This is called the ultimate #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai. Jai Ho! Thank you #Vivek #Pallavi #Abhishek and everybody for making it possible! #Humbled #Touched #TheKashmirFiles #KashmiriHindus #AllDreamsComeTrue."