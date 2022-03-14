The Kashmir Files has surprised one and all with its box office collection. ’s directorial was not promoted like Bollywood biggies, but in three days it has collected more than the lifetime collection of many Hindi films that were released during the pandemic. On day one, The Kashmir Files collected Rs. 3.55 crore at the box office. It was expected that the film will show good growth on day 2, but it surpassed everyone’s expectations and went on to collect Rs. 8.50 crore. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Pallavi Joshi opens up about the BIGGEST Challenge the crew faced during the making of the film

On Sunday, the film once again shows a fantastic jump and collected Rs. 15.10 crore, taking the three-day total to Rs. 27.15 crore. The collection of The Kashmir Files proves that the audience is ready to watch the content-driven films, and they aren't just waiting to watch movies starring superstars.

After such a great weekend, one can expect The Kashmir Files to be steady on the weekdays, and if it passes the Monday test with flying numbers, then one can expect it to collect around Rs. 40 crore plus in seven days.

The Kashmir Files stars , , , , and . All the actors have done an amazing job in the movie. The film revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits that took place in the 90s. The critics have given positive reviews to the film, and even the word of mouth has been quite good.

Recently, while talking to News18, Pallavi Joshi opened up about the biggest challenge that they faced during the shooting of the film. The actress stated, “The filming was the easiest part and probably the smallest part of it. In the four years that we dedicated to this film, shooting took only a month. The only thing that happened was when we were shooting in Kashmir, we received a Fatwah issued on our names. When that happened, we were fortunately on our last scene. I told Vivek, ‘Let’s finish this scene quickly and head to the airport.’ We were anyway leaving, but I told him, ‘Let’s not say anything and finish the shoot right now.’ Because we wouldn’t get another chance to come back. So we finished that scene and I sent a few people to the hotel and said, ‘You guys start packing and put everything in the bag and get it to the sets and we’ll leave from there.’ That was the only challenge we faced while shooting.”