The Kashmir Files is a rage at the box office. Vivek Agnihotri's movie about the genocide and exodus of Kashmir Hindu Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s insurgency has struck a chord with everyone. The compelling tale, great performances and honest depiction has made movie-goers compare it to Schindler's List. Vivek Agnihotri's movie has reportedly made Rs 18 crores at the box office on Monday. This is simply staggering. Critics are saying that The Kashmir Files is trending even better than Uri - The Surgical Strike at many places. As per Box Office India, the film could do even better on Tuesday.

Now, the grand total of the film stands at close to 45 crore. It is going to be a clean hit and is already declared a blockbuster. The movie has Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar in lead roles. As per Box Office India, the Monday collections of the movie will cross the 15 crore nett mark. They are not even ruling out a figure of Rs 2o crore by Monday evening. The Kashmir Files is doing well at multiplexes while the single screen theatres in India are also going housefull. It seems it is the surge in small theatres that has driven the business of the movie.

The Kashmir Files is not trending in South India but that does not matter. Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, R Madhavan, Meera Chopra are some of the celebs who have praised the movie. Yami Gautam and her filmmaker Aditya Dhar also penned emotional notes for The Kashmir Files.