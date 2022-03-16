The Kashmir Files box office collection day 5: Vivek Agnihotri's movie rakes in approx. Rs 17.5 crore on Tuesday

The Kashmir Files is on a roll on the box office. As per Box Office India, the movie has made somewhere around Rs 17- 18 crore (nett) on Tuesday. This is fabulous. The Kashmir Files is one of the rare films, which is seeing a better second week than the first week. The Kashmir Files is seeing strong advance booking too. The advance booking for Tuesday was at Rs 6.09 crore. It seems it is even higher for Wednesday. The movie has been made tax-free in states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. The Kashmir Files has crossed the 50 crore mark at the box office. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Kapil Sharma and The Kashmir Files fiasco is the perfect example of 'Never believe a one-sided story'

Yesterday the team of The Kashmir Files held a press conference where Vivek Agnihotri and the whole team was present. Vivek Agnihotri said that no one was ready to finance the movie but it was Hyderabad-based Abhishek Agarwal who agreed to put in the funds. Anupam Kher also said that they had to work within limited resources. He also narrated how his mother was affected after seeing the film. As per Box Office India, the movie is now close to the Rs 60 crore mark. The Kashmir Files is looking at a week of Rs 90-100 crore nett.

The movie might get Rs 20 crore nett on the upcoming holiday i.e. Holi. This might happen on Friday and the coming weekend. The Kashmir Files is doing well in the second week and exhibitors have increased the number of screens and shows all over India. The filmmaker has shown the movie to Democrats in the US as well.