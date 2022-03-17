The Kashmir Files is killing it at the box office. The movie has made close to Rs 80 crores at the box office in less than a week. The Kashmir Files is trending in India and globally. The movie has made Rs 79.5 crores at the box office so far. It is all set to cross the 100-crore mark over the weekend. The Kashmir Files is a movie about the genocide of Kashmiri Hindu Pandits in the Valley and how they were forced to leave their homes due to the insurgency in the 1990s. The Kashmir Files has been made tax-free in states like Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttarakhand. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher reveals he cried before and after shooting every scene; here's why [WATCH]

The movie will cross the 100-mark by Holi. The Kashmir Files has been made on a budget of Rs 14 crore, and the makers have made huge profits. There are a number of factors have come into play. People have given The Kashmir Files a good review, it has been made tax-free (cheaper tickets) and there is immense curiosity value right now. The Kashmir Files narrates the story of Pushkarnath (Anupam Kher) and his grandson, played by Darshan Kumar. The film has testimonies of over 700 Kashmiri Hindu families. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey in hot soup due to Vivek Agnihotri film's dream run at the box office – here's how [EXCLUSIVE]

At the same time, people have called it out as a propaganda movie. Vivek Agnihotri is known for his leanings towards the right wing. This is making many people criticize the movie. Anupam Kher said that his mom did not talk to anyone for two days after watching the movie. She said that the film opened old wounds. This is the sentiment of many. Kashmiri Hindu Pandits have watched the movie abroad as well. The movie stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and others. The Kashmir Files has been praised by Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Abhishek Kapoor and others. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Anupam Kher being compared to Heath Ledger; Salman Khan joins Chiranjeevi's Godfather and more