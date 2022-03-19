The Kashmir Files box office collection day 8: Vivek Agnihotri's movie is on par with Prabhas' Baahubali 2, beats Aamir Khan's Dangal

The Kashmir Files is going great guns at the box office. The movie has made Rs 19. 15 crores at the box office on Friday. This is exceptional numbers for a film with its budget and scale. The movie has been made on a budget of just Rs 14 crores. It seems no one was keen to fund Vivek Agnihotri's film on the plight of Kashmiri Hindu Pandits after they were forced to leave their home in the Valley. The movie has testimony of families who suffered due to the brutality of the insurgency. Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection day 8: Vivek Agnihotri's movie makes a record earning of Rs 19.15 crore on Holi

It seems the collections of the movie are at par with SS Rajamouli - Prabhas - Rana Daggubati's Baahubali 2 that made Rs 19 crore plus on its eight day. It is doing better business than Aamir Khan's Dangal. The Kashmir Files is set to be one of the all-time blockbusters of Bollywood. The Kashmir Files has also got immense praise from Ram Gopal Varma and Abhishek Kapoor. Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan-Junior NTR film way MORE expensive than Baahubali; AP minister shares details

#TheKashmirFiles creates HISTORY… *Day 8* of #TKF [₹ 19.15 cr] is AT PAR with #Baahubali2 [₹ 19.75 cr] and HIGHER THAN #Dangal [₹ 18.59 cr], the two ICONIC HITS… #TKF is now in august company of ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTERS… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 116.45 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/sjLWXV78J9 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2022

#TheKashmirFiles highlights...

⭐ Records its HIGHEST *single day total* on [second] Fri [₹ 19.15 cr]

⭐ Will comfortably cross ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2

⭐ Advance bookings for [second] Sat and Sun are PHENOMENAL

⭐ Being dubbed in #Tamil, #Telugu, #Kannada and #Malayalam pic.twitter.com/QIfBj7kmcB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2022

The Kashmir Files is getting immense for its superlative performances from Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty. Vivek Agnihotri and the star cast has trashed claims of the movie being a propaganda vehicle. The Kashmir Files will also be dubbed in South Indian languages. It has not been watched much in the South so far. Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have made it tax free. Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri film benefiting massively from never-seen-before block bookings [EXCLUSIVE]