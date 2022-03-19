It is a Happy Holi at the box office. The Kashmir Files has made Rs 19. 5 crore recording its highest ever footfall since its release. The movie looks unstoppable at the box office. Trade experts are predicting that it will make around Rs 375 crores at the box office given the current trends. The Kashmir Files is an account of the genocide that happened in Kashmir in the 1990s. The movie has the testimonies of 700 Kashmiri Hindu Pandits. While many have slammed the movie as a propaganda film, millions are loving the powerful performances, brilliant narrative and brutal story-telling. Celebs have lauded the movie on their social media platforms. Also Read - The Kashmir Files box office collection: Vivek Agnihotri film benefiting massively from never-seen-before block bookings [EXCLUSIVE]

It seems the advance bookings for the film are phenomenal. Vivek Agnihotri made the film on a budget of Rs 14 crore. It will cross 150 crores over the weekend. The film has been tax-free in states like Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Critics have said that it will further fuel the feelings of polarization that has gripped the nation.

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and others. It has been consistently making Rs 15 crores plus at the box office this week. Filmmakers Ram Gopal Varma and Abhishek Kapoor have waxed eloquent about the movie. Ram Gopal Varma said from now on every movie-maker will try to analyze the success of The Kashmir Files. Abhishek Kapoor marveled at Vivek Agnihotri's pain-staking effort and craft in making the film. The Kashmir Files has got emotional reactions from the audience, especially The Kashmiri Hindu Pandits. The movie is produced by Abhishek Agarwal.