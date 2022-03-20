The Kashmir Files has been creating box office history left, right and centre at the box office. Never before has a film come along in Bollywood that has brought in more money during the weekdays than it did over its first weekend, sending all trade analysis and predictions for a rollicking toss. Where The Kashmir Files' lifetime collection will end up is now anybody's guess, but what this trajectory has done is completely shaken up what the trade and industry thought about how the audience will respond to certain kinds of films, especially small ones arriving with little to no marketing. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher's mother gets highly emotional over film's success; says, 'Whatever is shown happened to us' – watch video

Going from strength to strength, the , , Darshan Kumaar and starrer, directed by , was on a rampage on its second Saturday (day 9) at the box office, registering its highest single day yet (unprecedented for any Bollywood, Hollywood, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam or Kannada movie till date), brining in a humongous ₹24.80 crore nett on its ninth day, which puts it on par with the collections of Baahubali 2 in the Hindi circuit.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of The Kashmir Files below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.55 crore nett

Day 1 (Saturday): ₹8.50 crore nett

Day 1 (Sunday): ₹15.10 crore nett

Day 1 (Monday): ₹15.05 crore nett

Day 1 (Tuesday): ₹18 crore nett

Day 1 (Wednesday): ₹19.05 crore nett

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹18.05 crore nett

Day 1 (Second Friday): ₹19.15 crore nett

Day 1 (Second Saturday): ₹24.80 crore nett

Total (9 days): ₹141.25 crore nett

So, where do you think The Kashmir Files will end up by the end of its run at the box office, whenever in the distant future that may be and how many more records will it accumulate? Well, based on what we've been informed from our sources in the trade and though our own experience and knowledge of the box office, we've decided to do some calculations and permutations and extrapolations to come up with a prediction for the lifetime collection of The Kashmir Files, arriving at a rough figure of around ₹250-₹270 crore nett, with a distinct possibility of the movie even going beyond ₹300 crore nett if it eats into the business of the big Holi release, Bachchhan Pandey, which it seems to be doing, which would then result in a profit margin in excess of 400% give its meagre ₹15 crore budget (including print and advertising).