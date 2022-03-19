The Kashmir Files has been creating box office history left, right and centre at the box office. Never before has a film come along in Bollywood that has brought in more money during the weekdays than it did over its first weekend, sending all trade analysis and predictions for a rollicking toss. Where The Kashmir Files' lifetime collection will end up is now anybody's guess, but what this trajectory has done is completely shaken up what the trade and industry thought about how the audience will respond to certain kinds of films, especially small ones arriving with little to no marketing. Also Read - TV News Recap: The Kapil Sharma Show vs The Kashmir Files, Karan Kundrra reveals numbers of kids Tejasswi Prakash wants and more

However, did you know that The Kashmir Files has also been massively benefiting from another unexpected development other than the public turning out in droves to watch it. We've all seen how the audience is thronging theatres in multitudes to watch the , , Darshan Kumaar and starrer, but what most don't know is that a huge chunk of said thronging is coming from unprecedent block bookings. Yup, you read that right.

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that several corporate companies, both big and mid-level, are continuously arranging block bookings for their employees. Of course, this wouldn't be the first time that organisations have made block bookings for employees for an uber-popular movie, but what sets things apart in the case of the directorial is that each of these companies, especially those across North and Central India, are making these block bookings on a daily basis, for not only all their employees – like from the top brass to recently joined inters (in the past, block bookings were usually done for upper-level employees) – but are also doing so for those wanting to watch the movie again and again.