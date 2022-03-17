The Kashmir Files has been creating box office history left, right and centre at the box office. Never before has a film come along in Bollywood that has brought in more money during the weekdays than it did over its first weekend, sending all trade analysis and predictions for a rollicking toss. Where The Kashmir Files' lifetime collection will end up is now anybody's guess, but what this trajectory has done is completely shaken up what the trade and industry thought about how the audience will respond to certain kinds of films, especially small ones arriving with little to no marketing. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Abhishek Kapoor and more celebs who have praised the film

So, where do you think the , , Darshan Kumaar and starrer will end up by the end of its run, whenever in the distant that may be and how many more records will the directorial accumulate by then? Well, based on what we've been informed from our sources in the trade and though our own experience and knowledge of the box office, we've decided to do so calculations and permutations and extrapolations to come up with a prediction for the lifetime collection of The Kashmir Files, arriving at a rough figure of around ₹250-₹270 crore nett, with a distinct possibility of the movie even going beyond ₹300 crore nett if it eats into the business of the big Holi release, Bachchhan Pandey. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut to work with Vivek Agnihotri in his upcoming film after The Kashmir Files? Deets inside

Coming to Bachchhan Paandey, a well-placed source within the industry has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife that , producer Sajid Naidadwala and Director Farhad Samji are apparently wearing a forlorn look these days, anxious over how much of a dent The Kashmir Files wave would make to their film at the box office as they all had imagine a clear slate at cinema halls this Holi, but now believe that not only is the audience firmly divided, but Bachchhan Paandey could receive the smaller share of said division. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Sandeepa Dhar reveals that her parents are suffering from PTSD after seeing the movie; says, 'Like a punch in the gut for me'

Our source further informs us that the next thing that has got the Bachchhan Paandey team extremely worried is the screen count, with word in the trade being that the film is probably set to witness a loss of 400-500 screens as compared to what it was initially supposed to receive, with a major chunk among them being single screens as those theatres are now in no mood of replacing The Kashmir Files.