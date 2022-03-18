Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files is creating history in the world of Indian cinema. The movie is setting a new benchmark every other day and is getting accolades from every corner of the country. The Kashmir Files is minting money at the box office and how! Every passing day, the footfalls at the cinema halls keep increasing. The audience is loving the film which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. The Kashmir Files has set another record at the box office. On day 7 of its release, that is, on Thursday, The Kashmir Files managed to rake in another Rs 18.05 crores. And with that, the movie has done a business of Rs 97.30 crore at the box office till now. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Ananya Panday BRUTALLY trolled sheer outfit; did Amitabh Bachchan praise The Kashmir Files?
Trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, tweeted out the day-wise collection of The Kashmir Files. On 11th March, that is the release day, the film made a business of Rs 3.55 cr. Thereafter, The Kashmir Files just picked up the pace at the box office. On Sat it earned Rs 8.50 cr. On Sun Rs 15.10 cr, Mon - Rs 15.05 cr, Tue - Rs 18 cr, Wed - Rs 19.05 cr. On Thursday, the film saw a minor dip in the release. However, it minted Rs 18.05 cr. And hence, the grand total right now stands to be Rs 97.30 crore. The pace at which the film is doing business, it goes without saying that The Kashmir Files will cross Rs 100 crore today itself. Also Read - Did Amitabh Bachchan praise Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files in a cryptic tweet? Netizens feel so
Meanwhile, it is being said that The Kashmir Files will be a big threat to Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi starrer film Bachchhan Paandey which is releasing in theatres today. A well-placed source within the industry had exclusively informed BollywoodLife that Akki and producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Farhad Samji were anxious about the same. Also Read - Before The Kashmir Files, check out Uri, Kahaani, Stree and other small films that churned out MEGA PROFITS at the box office
The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar to name a few.
