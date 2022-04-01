The Kashmir Files box office collection week 3: Anupam Kher's film beats Sooryavanshi, Pushpa and other recent biggies

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial venture The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Mithun Chakraborty and others in pivotal roles. It narrates the story of Kashmiri Pandits and their sufferings.