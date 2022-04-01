The Kashmir Files did the unexpected at the box office. 's film which starred , , Darshan Kumaar and others managed to touch the right chords of the hearts of the audience. The film narrated the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandits that they endured during the Kashmir insurgency. It left everyone moved and sparked a debate over the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland. At the box office, The Kashmir Files turned out to be a tsunami. It crossed Rs 200 crore club - unimaginable feet given the pandemic times we live in. Now, by the end of the third week, The Kashmir Files has surpassed the collections of recent big films like , Pushpa: Part 1 and more. Also Read - Back from Pathaan Spain schedule, Shah Rukh Khan all set to start shooting for Atlee's next with Nayanthara – Read Deets

Trade Analyst tweeted that The Kashmir Files' third-week collection was Rs 30.95 crore. The total collection of the film has now gone to Rs 238.28 cr. 's film Sooryavanshi's total collection was approximately Rs 195.51 crore. It has surpassed the collections of 's film Pushpa: The Rise too. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu rocks a printed tube bikini top as she turns cover girl for a magazine

Despite the competition from Jr NTR and 's magnum opus RRR directed by SS Rajamouli, The Kashmir Files managed to get decent numbers over the third week. The film has already registered itself in the list of the hit films of the year 2022 so far. Now, the next biggie to hit the screens is KGF: Chapter 2. Also Read - Anupamaa Namaste America: Cast, Plot, Twists - Here's all you need to know about Rupali Ganguly show's prequel