The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 12: Anupam Kher's film witnesses gradual dip in numbers on second Tuesday; Bachchhan Paandey stays steady

's film The Kashmir Files took the box office by storm. It was released on March 11th March and witnessed a massive boost in numbers after positive word of mouth. The film stars , Darshan Kumaar, Pallai Joshi, , and others. It is about the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit during the Kashmir insurgency. Talking about the box office collections of the film, it is now slowing down in terms of numbers. On its 12th day, The Kashmir Files managed to rake in approximately Rs 10 crore at the box office.

The early estimates of the film suggest that The Kashmir Files has made approximately Rs 10 crore on its second Tuesday. And with this, the grand total of the film is hitting the Rs 190 crore mark. If this trend continues tomorrow, then The Kashmir Files will register itself in the glorious Rs 200 crore club. It is witnessing a gradual dip though. On the first Monday, it collected approximately Rs 12 crore.

Talking about , , -starrer Bachchhan Paandey, the film has failed to leave a mark at the box office. Though it had a bumper opening, the numbers witnessed a major drop over the weekdays. On Tuesday, the film managed to make Rs 3.25 crore as per the early estimates. On the previous day, it had collected Rs 3.50 crore approx. Even after 5 days, the film seems to be struggling to hit the Rs 50 crore mark. In 2 days, another biggie is going to make it to the theatres. SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus RRR will release. It stars , Jr NTR, and . Let's see how the number game changes then!