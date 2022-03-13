Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has captured the imagination of the nation. The movie is about the genocide and subsequent exodus of the Kashmiri Hindus from their homes in Kashmir. The movie deals with their tribulations as they settled in different parts of India, and the world. The Kashmir Files stars Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Anupam Kher in the lead role. The movie is the result of the extensive research done by the team. The Kashmir Files is not for the faint-hearted as some of the scenes show the brutality of the massacre, rapes and murders in a graphic manner. Kashmiri Pandits who have watched the film have reacted very emotionally highlighting how justice has evaded them. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut and more- Check out what these celebs said about Vivek Agnihotri's hard-hitting film

As per Box Office India, the movie is headed for a Rs 26 crore (nett) weekend. This is a staggering figure for a movie that does not have any big names or huge marketing budget. The Kashmir Files has picked up business in many Indian states including South India. Shows are running houseful in places like Hyderabad. As per the portal, the maximum moolah is coming in from North India. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh is seeing as much business as Mumbai. It seems Gujarat has picked up on Sunday. Now, comes the surprise! It seems the numbers in Delhi, UP and East Punjab are second only to Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi that came on Diwali.

Now, all eyes are on Monday. The Kashmir Files has generated a curiosity and even people abroad are watching the movie. Generally, movies sees a dip from Monday. The other movies are doing well are Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bheemla Nayak and Valimai. Radhe Shyam is not doing great in the Hindi belt.