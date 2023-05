The Kerala Story is the movie which is making news. Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen's film is about how terror organisations like the ISIS recruit young people with the help of religious indoctrination. The film has been mired in controversy after the trailer claimed that 32,000 women went missing from the state. A certain section has opposed the movie as propaganda. While many critics have panned the manipulative nature of story-telling, the performance of Adah Sharma and technical finesse of the film is getting praise. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken about the film saying that certain parties are trying to protect those who are destroying society through devious means. He said this at the rally in Karnataka. Also Read - The Kerala Story Public Review: Netizens Says, Must Watch For All Girls, Best Performance by Adah

Addressing a rally in Karnataka, PM Narendra Modi said, "Terrorism has taken a new form now. Apart from using weapons and bombs, they are working towards making the society hollow from inside out. 'The Kerala Story' movie has exposed this new face of terrorism." The word of mouth for the film is good. It has created the desired shock value which was seen at the time of The Kashmir Files. It seems over 32,000 tickets have been sold in advance booking. The movie has collected over Rs 1.9 crore so far.

THE KERALA STORY HEADED FOR HUGE OPENING

As per trade experts, the movie might make Rs seven crores plus worldwide on day one. It is above Kartik Aryan's Shehzada and Selfiee. Take a look..

#TheKeralaStory is doing well outside the national chains too. Seems like it has already got the 5th Biggest Opening this year. Roughly, a ₹ 7cr+ nett figure is on cards. Late evening & night shows can enhance its fate at the Box Office on Day 1. — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) May 5, 2023

The film has made close to Rs 2.33 crores so far in the theatre chains. While experts feel that it might not have patronage of Muslim audience but it is hardly a deterrent. The Kashmir Files made Rs 3.55 crores on day one. The opening of this movie will be a lot better. TKF made close to Rs 250 crores worldwide in its lifetime. The Kerala Story has already recovered its cost.