The Kerala Story refuses to stop at the box office as the film continues to make impressive business. Despite massive controversies and criticism, the film stands strong in the second week. Amid high objections and fuss, Sudipto Sen directorial managed to release and is running successfully. The film is registered as the second highest-grosser film of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. It has also defeated several films becoming the highest-grossing women-centric film. Now the crime drama is now close to entering the Rs 200 crore club after completing 12 days at the box office. Also Read - The Kerala Story team reacts to the good, bad and ugly reactions and accusations on the film

As The Kerala Story box office collection day 12, the film collected Rs 9.65 crore making a total of Rs 156.69 crore. With this ’s highly discussed film surpassed and starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The movie is certain to earn Rs 9.25 as a day 12 BO collection and will the total collection so far will be Rs 165.94 crore. The film is close to entering the Rs 200 crore club soon with the speed it is moving. Also Read - The Kerala Story Day 9 Box Office Collection: Adah Sharma starrer enters the prestigious Rs 100 crore club; joins Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and more

The Kerala Story is now set to release in the United Kingdom as well. The team expressed their gratitude yesterday and are looking forward to more success. Earlier shows were canceled in the UK and the film was banned but now it has lifted and now the story of Kerala will be available for them too. The Kerala Story is called a propaganda film, however, the team claims that it is a human story and not against any religion. It is just a portrayal of the harsh reality and safety of women irrespective of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, or Christian religions. Also Read - The Kerala Story Box Office Day 3: Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen's movie beats the opening weekend numbers of The Kashmir Files; Sunday sees superb growth

Vipul Shah's film revolves around the story of a group of women who convert their religion to Islam and are forced to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Apart from Adah Sharma, who has shouldered the film, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Balani, and Vijay Krishna also play pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Shah under the banners of Sunshine Pictures. The film was released in cinemas on 5th May 2023.