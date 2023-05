The Kerala Story is having its dream run even on its third week of Saturday. The film is flying high as it has earned a total of 187 crore and is inching towards 200 crore. The film has been banned in several states, and despite all the controversy around it being a propaganda film, it has managed to be the second biggest film of 2023 after 's Pathaan. Asha Sharma, who plays a pivotal role in the film, is extremely grateful towards the film reaching its heights and is happy that it's getting the recognition it deserves. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma opens up on the film’s main plot, says ‘hum terrorists ko target kar rahe hain’ [watch video]

#TheKeralaStory shows its strength on [third] Sat… Biz jumps yet again [+38.64%]… Should hit double digits today [Sun], taking it closer to ₹ 200 cr… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr. Total: ₹ 187.47 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/2Tap8DS1K7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2023

The Kerala Story box office collection so far. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Yogita Bihani's clear message to audience that may go against a certain religion or community after watching the film [Exclusive]

Since its release, 's The Kerala Story has been the centre of attention, and the conversations around it are not slowing down anytime soon. The film has left a memorable impression on the public, and the makers of the film are seeing a jump in box office numbers. The film added approximately Rs 9 crore on day 16, and the film's third Sunday numbers are expected to be in the double digits. The film's total is Rs 186.32 crore, and it is expected to earn around Rs 188 crore by the end of the weekend. These are exceptional for a film with a budget of approximately Rs 20 crore. The picture debuted moderately, but it has since been riding a wave, with 16th and 17th day figures exceeding the opening day. This is despite the fact that Fast X is the weekend box office leader in India. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Yogita Bihani slams those demanding a ban, 'you are taking away somebody's right to watch a film’ [Exclusive]

Trending Now

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, has made multiple headlines for its intriguing, engaging, and poignant plot that empowers suffering women while also addressing the sensitive issue of ISIS recruitment from Kerala. While the film has left an extraordinary impact on the audience, its successful run at the box office won't slow down any time soon.