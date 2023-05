The Kerala Story made noise with its trailer, and amid all the backlash of incorrect facts, the film released in theatres on Friday, and it has created a good number on day one. As per reports, the film has earned around 7.5 crore, which is a huge number. Sudipto Sen’s directorial debut has been under the spotlight ever since the trailer of the film came out and claimed over 32,000 girls were trapped, curved for Islamic conversation, and more. This claim didn’t get well received by the makers, and later, after facing all the backlash, they tweaked the description of the film on YouTube. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Kangana Ranaut reacts strongly on the controversy; ‘If you feel it’s attacking you, then you are a terrorist’

The victims of love jehad speaking. These girls were once converted. They came back and now dedicated themselves in fight against this threat. Those who says 'Kerala Story' is not true, listen to what these girls say. pic.twitter.com/1Bp8vsQZGq — Pratheesh Viswanath (@pratheesh_Hind) May 5, 2023

#WATCH | 'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank: PM… pic.twitter.com/qlUQlc3qQf — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

The Kerala Story's first day collection will surprise everyone.. Imagine a small budget film fronted by #AdahSharma will fare better than many A-Listed Bollywood actors... This is HISTORIC TRENDING #TheKeralaStory pic.twitter.com/bDUjD9AGw8 — taran adarsh (@koimoi_com) May 5, 2023

And now talking about the first day collection of the film, it has earned 7.4 crore, which is a better opening when compared to ’s Selfiee, which earned only 2.55 crore in day one, and ’s Shehzada, which made 6 crore, while the most controversial film of last year, The Kashmir Files, too failed in front of the film when compared with the day one collection of 3.5 crore. We wonder if The Kerala Story will create history at the box office like The Kashmir Files. Also Read - The Kerala Story Box Office: Adah Sharma's film picks up pace in single screens, might overtake Kartik Aryan's Shehzada opening day collection