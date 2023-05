The Kerala Story has been unstoppable at the box office ever since its release. Starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and others - the film directed by Sudipto Sen has created quite a stir. The film got embroiled in a massive controversy ahead of its release with many calling for its ban. The story of film is about three women who are radicalised and are converted to Islam and eventually taken to join ISIS. The makers claimed that the film is based on true events and that led to a huge uproar. But the box office numbers have given all the reasons to celebrate for the makers. On its 18th day, The Kerala Story entered the Rs 200 crore club. Also Read - The Kerala Story Box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer sees a huge jump on the third Saturday; inches closer to enter the 200 crore club

The Kerala Story has a big victory at BO

As reported by Sacnilk.com, 's The Kerala Story made Rs 5.50 crore at the box office on its third Monday. These are the early estimates and actual numbers are yet to come in. However, it seems more likely that Rs 200 crore mark it is for The Kerala Story. As per the early estimates, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 204.47 crore.

On Twitter, The Kerala Story Unstoppable is trending with full force as many are celebrating the film's victory at the box office. Many are calling it the greatest movie in recent times.

Talking about the controversy, many had a problem with the number 32000 used by the makers in the promo of The Kerala Story. It was claimed that around 32000 women were brainwashed and converted to Islam in Kerala. From Shashi Tharoor to many others objected to this number. The matter was then taken to the court and Supreme Court gave a green signal to The Kerala Story to release in theatres. In an interview with Zee, Adah Sharma spoke about the controversy and said that people are focusing on numbers rathers than talking about the pain and misery of the women who suffered. , Sudipto Sen and other team members of The Kerala Story are pretty active on Twitter and are quite elated with all the box office numbers.