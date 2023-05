The Kerala Story has turned out to be a surprise hit. Starring Adah Sharma and more the film is helmed by Sudipto Sen. Before making it to the theatres, the film was mired in a massive controversy. The story of the film revolves around three women who are radicalised and convert their religion to Islam. Then they are taken to join ISIS. The makers of the film claimed that the story is based on true events. They even claimed that around 32000 women from Kerala became victims. There were people who called for the ban of the film and a case was filed in Supreme Court. After the court gave a green signal, The Kerala Story released on May 5 and it is doing fabulously well at the box office. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Tovino Thomas slams the makers for misleading audience with fake figures; ‘stop believing blindly’

The Kerala Story continues its dream run at Box office

The Kerala Story continues its dream run at Box office

On its day 6, i.e, first Monday, The Kerala Story managed to mint a whopping Rs 12 crore at the box office. The collection is more than double of what Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made on its first Wednesday. As per sacnilk.com, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan made Rs 4.5 crore at the box office on day 6. The total collection of The Kerala Story now stands at Rs 68.86 crore. Given the film's box office run, it won't be surprising if The Kerala Story enters the Rs 100 crore club in the next few days.

#TheKeralaStory is UNBEATABLE and UNSTOPPABLE... Continues its DREAM RUN on weekdays… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr, Mon 10.07 cr, Tue 11.14 cr, Wed 12 cr. Total: ₹ 68.86 cr. #India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. #Boxoffice Growth / Decline on *weekdays*…

⭐️ Mon: [growth] 25.40%… pic.twitter.com/vVkAocb4iY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 11, 2023

Day 1: 8.03 cr

Day 2: 22 cr

Day 3: 16.40 cr

Day 4: 10.07 cr

Day 5: 11.14 cr

Day 6 12 cr

Total: ₹ 68.86

Adah Sharma is among the happiest at The Kerala Story is performing so well at the box office. The actress has been tweeting and thanking everyone who is appreciating the film. The good news for the makers of The Keral Story is that the film has been announced tax free in states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Latest reports also suggest that the film is now tax free in Haryana. This would give a significant boost to film's box office numbers.