The Kerala Story has turned into a blockbuster story. The film helmed by Sudipto Sen starring Adah Sharma has managed to mint massive numbers at the box office. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Post-pandemic, there have been only a few Bollywood films that have done tremendously well at the box office and The Kerala Story has joined the list. The film was mired in a massive controversy before its release as people called for the film's ban given its story. But instead, the film is making good money at the box office and by the end of the first week, The Kerala Story has inched pretty close to Rs 100 crore mark.

On day 7, 's The Kerala Story made Rs 12.50 crore at the box office. It witnessed a slight jump from its day 6 numbers. While big films like Shehzada, The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and others struggled to mint money at the box office, The Kerala Story showed a strong hold in theatres even on weekdays. On its first Thursday, the numbers were Rs 12.50 crore and it is a tremendous success for the time. Now the total collection of the film stands at Rs 81.36 crore. Given how the audience is flocking to the theatres, it won't come as a surprise if The Kerala Story crosses the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office by this weekend.

#TheKeralaStory puts up a PHENOMENAL TOTAL in Week 1… Day-wise biz - especially on weekdays - is an EYE-OPENER… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr, Mon 10.07 cr, Tue 11.14 cr, Wed 12 cr, Thu 12.50 cr. Total: ₹ 81.36 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. BLOCKBUSTER. #Boxoffice… pic.twitter.com/xLGwso0XCO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2023

Day 1: 8.03 cr

Day 2: 22 cr

Day 3: 16.40 cr

Day 4: 10.07 cr

Day 5: 11.14 cr

Day 6 12 cr

Day 7: 12.50 cr

Total: 81.36 cr

Well, another good news for the team is that The Kerala Story is going to release in multiple countries. Sudipto Sen took to his Twitter account to share that the film is going to release in 40 plus countries. The Kerala Story is about three women who are radicalised and converted to Islam. It created quite an uproar as the makers claimed that the story is based on true events.

More than 6000,000 people have seen this film so far in India.

A new chapter begins today. THE KERALA STORY is releasing more than 40-countries together...

More and more numbers are going to get added. More and more blessings, love and adulation will overwhelm us. We shall feel… pic.twitter.com/LGFaDju2qA — Sudipto SEN (@sudiptoSENtlm) May 12, 2023

