Despite the hue and cry about it being a propaganda film, The Kerala Story has set the box office on fire. As we have seen, movies with controversy around them are money-spinners. Courts overruled PILs to ban the movie saying that it is not against Islam, but terrorism. Of course, the trailer of The Kerala Story was changed after the makers hinted that they were in doubt about the figure of 32,000 girls going missing. Adah Sharma, Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen has said that the movie should be seen as a eye-opener towards radicalization rather than hate against a community. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Kangana Ranaut reacts strongly on the controversy; ‘If you feel it’s attacking you, then you are a terrorist’

THE KERALA STORY IS A HIT AT THE BOX OFFICE

The film has been made on a budget of Rs 20 crores. The film is said to be technically sound. The cinematography is particularly captivating. It has made above Rs 11 crores on Saturday. The shows have been full especially in the evenings. Young women have been flocking in to watch the film. Given that the content is too violent, people are not taking small kids but couples too are watching the movie. Madhya Pradesh has already made the movie tax-free. Also Read - The Kerala Story Box Office: Adah Sharma's film picks up pace in single screens, might overtake Kartik Aryan's Shehzada opening day collection

#TheKeralaStory is SENSATIONAL, sets the #BO on ??? on Day 2… Shows BIGGG GAINS across all circuits… Hits double digits, a REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENT for a film that’s *not* riding on stardom, but word of mouth… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 19.25 cr. #India biz.… pic.twitter.com/3FDHvSApjt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 7, 2023

The Hollywood movie Guardians Of The Galaxy made Rs 8.50 crores on Saturday. The Kerala Story is doing a lot better with growth of 39 per cent from Friday. The Sunday collection is said to be a huge one. It might cross the Rs 15 crores mark as the makers have booked additional halls in the smaller towns of India. Also Read - The Kerala Story Public Review: Netizens Says, Must Watch For All Girls, Best Performance by Adah

From Today, Makers have booked additional screens for #TheKeralaStory at many centers (Especially B & C Centers) so expect huge growth on Sunday. 15+ Crs Sureshot.#TheKeralaStoryAMustWatch | #KeralaFiles — Rajat R Lunkad (@rajatlunkad) May 7, 2023

Must watch!! When you bring reality to the screen instead of illusions you're bound to get this kind of success. Kudos to the team.@adah_sharma — Ashwin Seth (@iamashwinseth) May 7, 2023

A BRILLIANT N OUTSTANDING MOVIE — Anshuman Mao Bose (@BoseMao) May 7, 2023

The Kerala Story is going on the path of The Kashmir Files. Experts feel the more people oppose the film, more will be curious to see the movie.