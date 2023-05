The Kerala Story is creating waves at the box office. It has been made tax free in Madhya Pradesh like The Kashmir Files. It seems the movie has made a nett collection of above Rs 15 crores on Sunday. On Saturday, it had made more than Rs 11 crores at the box office. The Kerala Story is being watched by all strata of society. As per reports, young women have been flocking to the cinema halls to watch the film. The film has gripping content as people have said in public reviews that some of the scenes have shaken them to the core. The cinematography is also being praised a lot. Also Read - The Kerala Story Box Office Day 2: Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen's film sees a jump on Saturday; rakes in THIS amount

ANOTHER HIT LIKE THE KASHMIR FILES

The Kerala Story looks like it will be a bigger hit than The Kashmir Files. We have always seen that films with controversy around them tend to do better at the box office. Whether it is The Kashmir Files or Pathaan, these movies got more eyeballs from the audience. The actors of The Kerala Story are also getting praise. It seems has delivered her career best performance in the movie. The other actors include Siddhi Idnani, Yogita Bihani and Sonia Balani. Yogita and Sonia are very well known with viewers of Indian Television. Also Read - The Kerala Story Box Office: Adah Sharma's film picks up pace in single screens, might overtake Kartik Aryan's Shehzada opening day collection

TAMIL NADU STOPS SCREENINGS OF THE KERALA STORY

It seems Tamil Nadu has stopped screenings of The Kerala Story. The multiplex owners are worried of the protests. The news was confirmed by Sreedhar Pillai.

#Multiplexes stop screening of the controversial #TheKeralaStory from today (Sunday) all over #TamilNadu! They have cited “potential law and order issues and lack of reception from general public as reasons for the move!”. — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 7, 2023

The Kerala Story is produced by . They have said it is against terrorism and how gullible people are brainwashed and made to join anti-national outfits. While many people have dismissed the movie as propaganda many are watching it without a bias.