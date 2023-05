The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani has courted controversy, yes, but it is also accumulating love and how! The Kerala Story has been winning the hearts of the audience and it is reflecting in numbers despite the band and the controversies it has been courting. The Sudipto Sen-directed movie has now become the fourth film of the year 2023 to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Yes, you read that right. Check out The Kerala Story day 9 box office collections below: Also Read - The Kerala Story Box Office Day 3: Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen's movie beats the opening weekend numbers of The Kashmir Files; Sunday sees superb growth

The Kerala Story box office collection day 9: Sudipto Sen's movie mints Rs 100 crores

The Kerala Story has been grabbing headlines in entertainment news for various reasons. Some are celebrating the movie and some are slamming the film calling it a propaganda film, etc. However, there have been a lot of celebs and even masses who have been extending support to The Kerala Story. And their appreciation has culminated in numbers in business. In 9 days, The Kerala Story has become the fourth film to make Rs 100 crores.

On Friday, the Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani starrer film produced by made Rs 12.35 crores. And on Saturday, The Kerala Story picked up again, packing in solid numbers on the second Saturday. It minted Rs 19.50 crores on the second Saturday and now, the total of The Kerala Files box office day 9 stands to be Rs 112.99 crores. Awe-inspiring and amazing, no? Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers online.

The Kerala Story joins Pathaan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the Rs 100 crores club

, and starrer Pathaan was the first movie to make Rs 100 crores this year. and starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar which was released in March is the second film of the year to make Rs 100 crores. , starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan became the third film to make Rs 100 crores in 2023. And now, The Kerala Story has joined the esteemed list making Rs 100 crores plus in just 9 days. Check out Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

#TheKeralaStory is a ONE-HORSE RACE... Has a SUPER-SOLID [second] Sat, cruises past ₹ ? cr in style… The BIG JUMP was on the cards, given the trends… Biz on [second] Sun should be HUGE again… [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr. Total: ₹ 112.99 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice… pic.twitter.com/unr9iCEFgj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2023

A couple of hours ago, Adah Sharma had thanked the audience for showering love on the film despite the bans, shadow bans and also controversies it courted. The film, for the unversed, is banned in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.