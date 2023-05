The Kerala Story refuses to stop at the box office. The film continues its successful run in theaters despite controversies. People backlashed the makers for the facts and figures they mentioned in the movie. Amid arguments and disputes, Adah Sharma's starrer made its way to its release and made a phenomenal business. The Kerala Story has just completed 11 days theatrical run and has emerged as the second highest-grosser film of the year. It is worth noting that the film stands strong after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Also Read - The Kerala Story makers to take ahead an advocacy for the victim girls in Kerala; Vipul Shah to make an important announcement

Undoubtedly there is no comparison with Pathaan as it had its different fanbase and humongous box office collection. However, the fact is, citing 2023 movies history action thriller ranks on top, and second is The Kerala Story as highest grossing films. Siddharth Anand's directorial has grossed Rs 654.28 crore in India. On the other hand, The Kerala Story has grossed Rs 147 crore in just 11 days becoming the second highest grossing film of the year 2023. On Monday, the terrorism drama collected Rs 10.30 crore at the box office. Also Read - Adah Sharma celebrates The Kerala Story box office collection; proudly proclaims, 'I am an outsider and I made it' [Watch Video]

and starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar happened to be in the second position until The Kerala Story defeated the collection. The rom-com film had collected Rs 147 crore as nett but with the 11th-day collection, the latest crime drama has crossed the numbers. The situation of Bollywood right now is not really great that a film ranking in the second position has collected as low as Rs 147 crore. Also Read - The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma starrer beats Gangubai Kathiawadi, Manikarnika and more becoming highest grossing female-led film

starrer is also registered as highest grossing female-centric film. It has defeated big banner films starring A-listers like ’s Gangubai Khatiawadi and Raazi, ’s Manikarnika and Queen, ’s Veere Di Weeding, and more. Gangubai Kathiawadi grossed Rs 129.10 crores and is now runner up in highest grossing female-led Bollywood film.

The Kerala Story revolves around the story of a group of women from Kerala who converted their religion to Islam and joined the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). The film stars Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Yogita Bihani, and Siddhi Idnani. It is helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by under the banners of Sunshine Productions. The movie released in cinemas on 5th May 2023.

The numbers mentioned above are as per sources and based on estimates.