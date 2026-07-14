The Odyssey advance booking: Christopher Nolan's epic EYES pver Rs 20 crore opening in Indian Box Office

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is on track for a blockbuster India debut. Here's how the advance bookings point towards a Rs 20 crore-plus opening.

The Odyssey advance booking

The Odyssey advance booking: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is all set for a blockbuster opening in India. With just a few days left before its release on July 17, the epic has already created tremendous buzz among movie lovers. Thanks to strong advance bookings and exceptional demand for premium formats, the film is now expected to deliver one of the biggest Hollywood openings ever at the Indian box office.

The Odyssey eyes over Rs 20 crore opening in India?

Advance bookings suggest that Nolan's latest film is off to a flying start. With three days remaining before release, The Odyssey has already sold around Rs 7.50 crore worth of opening-day tickets (including blocked seats). The impressive pre-sales have put the film in a strong position to comfortably cross Rs 20 crore gross on its opening day. If the current momentum continues and spot bookings remain strong, trade experts believe the film even has a realistic chance of opening in the Rs 25 crore gross range.

What is driving its high demand?

A major chunk of the bookings has come from IMAX, 4DX and other premium large-format screens, where tickets are selling at a rapid pace. At the same time, bookings across regular multiplex screens have also picked up quite significantly, kind of more than before.

The film's release strategy is expected to nudge its performance up even further. Apart from English, The Odyssey will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, which helps it reach a much wider set of viewers across the country.

Christopher Nolan's massive fan base in India, added to premium ticket prices, plus a nationwide release, should make sure strong occupancy throughout the opening weekend.

The Odyssey ticket price

The buzz around The Odyssey isn’t just happening in India. It sparked an extraordinary demand everywhere, especially for the 70mm IMAX screenings, Christopher Nolan's most chosen format. According to an Associated Press report, tickets for some opening-day shows are being resold on platforms like eBay for over $500 (around Rs 47,000). The overwhelming demand has made the film one of the hottest theatrical events of the year.

About The Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is a huge adaptation of Homer's legendary Greek epic. The movie has a star-packed cast with Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal playing key parts. You can expect the film to highlight Odysseus’s decade-long journey back to his home, Ithaca, after the Trojan War.

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